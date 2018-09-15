Mourinho hopes quintet will sign on

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho remains hopeful that David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young will sign contract extensions.

The quintet has all entered the final year of their deals at Old Trafford and would be free to approaches from foreign clubs in January.

United triggered clauses to extend their stays last term and have the option to do so again during the current campaign. Marouane Fellaini followed suit by eventually agreeing on new terms during the off-season.

Mourinho is keen to retain the services of the five players, despite only De Gea and Shaw having featured regularly in the opening month of the new season.

“I hope they will stay,” the Portuguese coach said when quizzed about their futures. “We had a similar conversation last season about Marouane Fellaini and I was always saying, ‘I hope he stays, I believe he will stay’, and I say the same thing – I hope they stay.

“I’m happy with the players, David [De Gea] is David, no need for more words. Luke Shaw’s evolution makes us believe that he is going in the right direction – I want to keep him.

“Juan Mata and Ander Herrera, even if they are not playing a lot or if they are not starting matches, by the character point of view and by what they represent in the modern society in football they are almost unique pieces that I also don’t want to lose.”