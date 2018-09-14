Guardiola rules out De Bruyne sale

Pep Guardiola says the dynamic and incredible Kevin de Bruyne will not be sold by Premier League Champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old Belgian international has been exceptional during his spell in Manchester, having arrived after dominating at Wolfsburg following time with Chelsea where he struggled to impose himself.

De Bruyne, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, is a key member of Guardiola’s squad, who are currently vying to defend their league title while claim Champions League honours as well.

The former Genk midfielder signed a new six-year deal with City in January with a massive release clause, signalling the club’s intent to retain their star man.

Speaking to Universo Valdano, Guardiola said: “He’s very good. He’s a very dynamic player. He does everything.

“The other day, I met his parents and you often understand how the children are when you know the parents.

“He’s an incredible boy. The clause is €250million. I’m sorry, he’s not for sale.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, revealed he could be tempted into international management at some point in his career, saying: “Yes. I’m going to coach a national team if I’m given the opportunity and they want me.

“I want to try it. I’ve always been curious about it.”