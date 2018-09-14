Big Match Focus: Tottenham v Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur face a tough task returning to winning ways when they host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Date: 15 September 2018

Game week 3

Kick-off: 13H30 local time/19H30 HKT

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Referee: M. Oliver

Assistants: S. Burt, S. Bennett

Fourth official: K. Friend

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Tottenham Hotspur 154 43 40 71

Liverpool 154 71 40 42

Previous encounter

Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur 04/02/18 (Premier League)

Liverpool goalscorers: M. Salah (3′, 90′)

Tottenham Hotspur goalscorers: V. Wanyama (80′), H. Kane PG 90′)

Players to watch

Lucas Moura has been Spurs’ standout player this season, picking up a player of the month award for his opener in the 3-1 defeat of Fulham and brace in a 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

Sadio Mane has been that man for Liverpool, with four goals already this season and looking like this could be his year to emerge from the shadow of Mohamed Salah, who netted twice the last time these two sides played.

Team form and manager quotes

Spurs come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Watford, having won their opening three games, against Newcastle, Fulham and United.

The Reds have, meanwhile, won all four of their league games this season, against West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Leicester, conceding just once against the Foxes.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, said ahead of this game that losing to Watford was a shock.

He said: “It was a massive wake-up call for us to show more respect to the competition and to realise that in come circumstances you can beat Manchester United, different teams and opponents.

“It’s important, a good step to realise that we are all on the same page and talking about the same things. Then it’s about mentality. It’s not about fitness or tactics, it’s about mentality.

“Mentality is to have the capacity to win or beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and then go to Watford and enjoy the same capacity. Maybe we miss that. When you analyse all the circumstances maybe it was right that happened early rather than at the end.

“We are always confident that we can beat any team. But of course the game Saturday will be completely different. Of course for me Liverpool is one of the best teams in Europe, not only England. They have very good players, a great manager and of course will be a very tough opponent.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he could make some changes to his line-up, having kept pretty much the same team all season, especially with a tough run of fixtures ahead.

He said: “The first three games were the same line-up and then we changed one position. It is to gain the points, have a good start, to create the basis and all that stuff, it is not about looking at how is he and how he is.

“We used the players who had the longest pre-season pretty much; apart from Bobby, who came pretty late, they all had at least three weeks. The two up front, plus Bobby, and then all the others had a normal break pretty much.

“That’s good, they had a normal break and then started pre-season with us, so they were the most stable players in the squad and that’s why we used them. After four weeks, when the fitness levels looked quite OK – it got better and better for one player or another – then we had to send them away [on international duty].

“Mauricio Pochettino has the same issue to get ready for the game tomorrow, that’s how it is. We all have to make constantly the best of what we’ve got.”

Team news

Dele Alli is out for Spurs with a hamstring injury while Hugo Lloris is sidelined with a thigh problem.

Moussa Sissoko (hamstring) and Juan Foyth (thigh) are both back in training but this game has come too soon for them.

Adam Lallana (groin) won’t feature for Liverpool but Simon Mignolet is fit after a hand injury.