Klopp: Fabinho still settling in

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Fabinho is very much in his plans for the future, despite the off-season signing having yet to make his competitive debut.

The former Monaco midfielder featured heavily for the Reds in pre-season, but has only been included in the matchday squad once since the new campaign got underway.

Fabinho’s absence shouldn’t be a cause for concern, according to Klopp, who is looking to ease the Brazil international into his system at Anfield.

The German coach pointed to Andrew Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as examples of how patience can pay off, although he admits its not a pleasant feeling to leave the 24-year-old out of his plans at present.

“I don’t like to compare players, but I think we had similar questions about Robbo [Andrew Robertson], about Oxlade. Did Sadio [Mane] play from the beginning? I’m not sure,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference for Saturday’s clash with Tottenham.

“It’s absolutely no problem. It’s not that I like to say Fabinho is full of energy and I tell him he’s not involved. It’s not nice.

“He came from another league, a completely different system and we have a good team together so that takes time, but the plan is still he will make us better so, from my point of view, it’s all fine.

“I know the situation is not like people expected. I can’t change that.”