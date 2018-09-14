Preview: Real Sociedad v Barcelona

Real Sociedad will be aiming to improve on their inconsistent start to the season when they host an in-form Barcelona side in La Liga on Saturday.

La Liga

Date: 15 September 2018

Game week 4

Kick-off: 16H15 local time/22H00 HKT

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Anoeta

Referee: Carlos Del Cerro

Assistants: Juan Yuste, Abraham Alvarez

Fourth official: David Galvez

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Sociedad 48 8 10 30

Barcelona 48 30 10 8

Previous encounter

Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad 20/05/18 (La Liga)

Barcelona goalscorers: P. Coutinho (57′)

Players to watch

Captain Asier Illarramendi will play an important role for the hosts in central midfield. The former Real Madrid man has started all three of Sociedad’s league games and provides the solidity in midfield that they will need to keep a talented Barca outfit quiet.

Barca’s star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have started the season strongly and will be the main threats the hosts will need to deal with. Messi has already bagged four goals and three assists in four games across all competitions, while Suarez has two goals and two assists to his name.

Team form and manager quotes

Sociedad have blown hot and cold thus far as they beat Villarreal 2-1 to open their account before a 2-2 draw with Leganes, which was followed by a 2-1 defeat at SD Eibar on August 31.

However, all three of Sociedad’s opening games were played away from home and they will be hoping the home support will inspire them to a famous victory over an intimidating Barcelona outfit.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking for a fourth consecutive victory after beating Alaves, Real Valladolid, and Huesca in their opening three games of the 2018/19 campaign.

Barca come into the clash with Sociedad having demolished newly-promoted Huesca 8-2 at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both bagged braces to lead the hosts to a dominant win.

The Blaugrana sit at the top of the league standings, level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid, who will play Athletic Bilbao.

Asked about Messi, who didn’t play during the international break, Valverde told the press: “Those players [who didn’t play in the international break] didn’t have that wear. They’ve had more time to train, to rest.

“There’s that tiring experience of travelling, a lot of air miles, other players have had to do that, so generally it’s better for us, I won’t deny that.

“We always expect the best from Messi, as we do from any player, regardless of whether there’s a midweek game or not. We knew when players had to travel for their national teams and there are away games immediately afterwards, of course it’s a huge advantage to have him rested for the last week.

“We have another game in just three days’ time. Some of the players have been playing with small fitness issues so, yes, I might make some changes.”

Team news

Sociedad are expected to be without Sandro Ramirez, Diego Llorente, Willian Jose, and Adnan Januzaj.

Barcelona should have a full squad from which to pick their lineup. Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique were not involved during the international break and should be fresh for the game.