Preview: Watford v Manchester United

Watford will be targeting their fifth consecutive Premier League win on Saturday, when they host a Manchester United side determined to recover from a poor start to their campaign.

Premier League

Date: 15 September 2018

Game week 5

Kick-off: 18H30 local time/00H30 HKT (16 September)

Venue: Vicarage Road

Referee: M. Dean

Assistants: D. Cann, D. Robathan

Fourth official: P. Tierney

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Watford 23 3 4 16

Manchester United 23 16 4 3

Previous encounter

Manchester United 1-0 Watford 13/05/18 (Premier League)

Manchester United goalscorers: M. Rashford (34′)

Players to watch

Roberto Pereyra and Troy Deeney have been instrumental in Watford’s run of victories this season. Pereyra has already bagged three goals for the Hornets while Deeney has netted twice and provided one assist.

United will be hoping striker Romelu Lukaku continues his goalscoring form. The Belgium international has bagged three goals in four games thus far. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has been making the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks and all eyes will be on his performance at Vicarage Road.

Team form and manager quotes

The Hornets have made a flawless start to their league campaign by stringing together four straight wins. They beat Brighton, Burnley, Crystal Palace, and most recently Tottenham to take third position in the standings.

Javi Gracia’s charges will be brimming with confidence after their strong start. However, the head-to-head history against United does not favour the hosts. They have lost 12 of their last 13 league games against the Red Devils.

Asked if United are in crisis ahead of the clash, Gracia told the press: “I don’t know if they are in crisis, I only know that they have a very good squad and they can choose different players.

“Most of them play with their national teams and score goals, like Lukaku, so they’ll play with 11 very good players and it will be very hard for us.

“I think in this moment the results help us to feel that we can do it.

“But I know it’s only the feeling because you have to do many things to win and many times these teams they don’t need to play really well to win the games and we need to manage the situations.

“We need to play well, to run a lot, fight a lot and maybe after that competing this way we will have some options to win.”

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will be desperate to build on United’s 2-0 victory over Burnley in their last league outing after an underwhelming start to their 2018/19 campaign.

The Red Devils beat Leicester City in their league opener, but went on to lose 3-2 at Brighton before a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford against Tottenham.

Asked about Watford’s perfect start, Mourinho told the press: “It’s clear (the test). Four matches, 12 points. We know that three of these matches were at home, so in relation to the 12 points maybe we can speak about a little advantage in relation to other teams with two home and away.

“But fantastic start – 12 points is great for them. Good victories at home, strong performances, congratulations to Javi and to the players and to the club overall because it was a very good start.”

A win for the visitors could see them move up from 10th to fifth position in the league table.

Team news

Watford will be missing Gerard Deulofeu and Tom Cleverley due to injury.

United are expected to be without Phil Jones, while Luke Shaw and Marouane Fellaini are also doubts for the clash.