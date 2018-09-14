Henderson: Liverpool one step away from silverware

Jordan Henderson says Liverpool are finely poised to end their mammoth wait for the Premier League trophy under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The Reds have 18 First Division titles to their name, last winning the league in 1989/90.

Their last trophy came in 2011/12 with the League Cup, following an FA Cup win in 2005/06 and Champions League victory in 2004/05 – while they ended in fourth place last term and were runners-up in Europe.

Liverpool currently top the current league standings after four games with maximum points, while they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week.

Up next though for Klopp’s side is a tricky test against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, Henderson told Sky Sports: “Some of the football over the last year is up there with the best I have been involved in, if not the best.

“We have had some fantastic players, the likes of Stevie [Gerrard], [Luis] Suarez and [Philippe] Coutinho, but now as a team everybody is right at it and that comes from the manager.

“Since he has come in we have been going in the right direction and now it’s about taking the final step and winning silverware. That’s massive for us.”

He added: “Defensively we have been really solid – that’s a big thing.

“To win titles you need to be very good defensively, if not the very best. You always know our attacking threat will hurt the opposition and score goals, so for us as a team it’s about defending properly and that’s everyone from the goalkeeper to the striker. That is what we have been doing.”

On facing Tottenham, Henderson concluded: “Spurs are a fantastic team with a great manager. We have had some tough games against them so I am sure this one won’t be any different.

“It’s one we are looking forward to. It’s a big challenge. We have started well but this is a really big challenge. Hopefully we can go there and put on a big performance and come back with the win.”