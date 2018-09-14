Lukaku: Mourinho is ‘real’, he does not ‘fake his emotions’

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has come out in support of embattled manager Jose Mourinho, saying he is an authentic individual.

Mourinho has gained a reputation as a tough and testy invidivual who often goes to war with his own players and the media, but according to Lukaku he is a family man with a good sense of humour who demands respect.

“People know a side from him which is he’s a winner,” the Belgian front man said in a radio interview with the BBC.

“But what I like about him is he’s not going to fake his emotions. When he’s mad, you know he is mad. When he’s happy, you see he is happy.

“I don’t understand why people don’t like the realness about him. When he’s mad at me I know he is mad at me, and I try to do what he wants so he is happy again.”

By the same token, Lukaku said Mourinho is not a man who will shy away from confrontation when he is unhappy with a player or the way the team is performing.

“Sometimes footballers, we get soft a little bit,” he said. “If I listen to players from back in the day and now, a manager cannot say what he wants to a player because you feel attacked.

“But I don’t feel attacked, because that’s who I am – I am a tough man, but that doesn’t come from football, that comes from my background.

“My relationship with him is cool. He makes me laugh, he makes the players laugh, he’s a real family guy. He fights for his players, but he’s real. When you’re not happy, you don’t need to fake your emotions.

“People need to appreciate that, at least there are people who are real in this world like him. Because most of the managers in the league, when they are not happy they try to find a way to seem happy.

“You should respect that he wants to keep his own personality and not shy away from confrontation. Here, he really wants us to improve. He is a normal guy, we get along well. He is cool with everybody.”