Kante: Loftus-Cheek is ready for more game time

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has backed teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek to feature more regularly in the first team this season, after impressing on loan at Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old spent the 2017/18 season out on loan at the Eagles, where he made 24 Premier League appearances, and has returned to Stamford Bridge as he aims to establish himself under new manager Mauricio Sarri.

Loftus-Cheek has only played 33 minutes of Chelsea’s first four games of the league campaign, but Kante believes the England international has the talent to become a regular starter for the Blues.

“When I came to Chelsea Ruben was already here and for sure he is a good player,” Kante told Sky Sports.

“Now he’s in the England squad. He did well last season at Crystal Palace and I think he’s ready to play.

“He’s played some good games and now it’s the manager’s decision. We all have the chance to be at Chelsea and to play with some of the best players in the league.

“We can all learn from that, but he needs to keep working, to keep improving and I hope it will come at the right time.”