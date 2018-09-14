Premier League: Top new signings so far

With the first international break, the Premier League has now four game weeks under its belt. Before the start of the campaign, many believed that this season would be exciting given the fact that there are stronger teams vying for the coveted title.

And as always, the competition is tough given new signings coming in to help squads dethrone Manchester City. An example is Liverpool signing four big players during the transfer window and it appears to be paying off as they are atop the Premier League standings at the moment.

New signings oftentimes make or break a team’s campaign and here are the top three signings in the Premier League at the moment.

JORGINHO – Chelsea

Fans were very excited when news broke out on the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea’s new manager. His gritty and attack-minded styles of play were welcome additions to the team and optimism spread throughout.

However, things quickly turned from good to better when it was revealed Jorginho was coming along as Sarri wanted his star to be part of Chelsea this coming season.

So far, the Italian has delivered on the hype. In a move that was worth £57 million, Jorginho immediately adjusted to life in the Premier League and was the Blues’ best player in stretches of the game.

His control, passing and football IQ were on full display and it has resulted in the Blues winning all of their games so far in the season.

With a 92 per cent passing accuracy so far in the Premier League, Jorginho is undoubtedly the team’s engine in the midfield and has embraced his new role in the club.

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC – Fulham

Fulham made a successful return to the Premier League after impressing in the Championship. One of the big reasons for their promotion to top-flight is the performance of Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The striker went to the English club on a loan deal and immediately made an impact, scoring 12 goals for Fulham after only arriving in the January transfer window last year.

His move was made permanent with a rumoured fee of £22 million and Fulham undoubtedly have found their main man with Mitrovic.

At the moment, he leads all scorers with four goals to his name and has helped Fulham stay in the middle of the table at the moment.

Hoping to avoid relegation and returning to the Championship, Fulham should still play to their strengths and Mitrovic’s power and eye for goal should be their focus as they move forward with the season.

MATTEO GUENDOUZI – Arsenal

There are other names expected to be on the list, but Matteo Guendouzi deserves a spot because of his performances especially given his age.

At 19 years old, the Frenchman made his move to London from FC Lorient during the summer and has been one of the few bright stars in a less-than-impressive start to the season by the London club.

Without the hype surrounding his move to the Emirates, it was a surprise to many that Unai Emery had so much faith in the youngster but it appears to be paying off as he has been solid for the Gunners.

Many are now eyeing him as their new holding midfielder, much to the likeness of Arsenal great Patrick Vieira who was dominant during the Gunners’ best years.

With his calm demeanour and excellent IQ for his age, many are optimistic of Guendouzi’s potential and just how good he can be given the fact he’s constantly been Arsenal’s top performer this season.