Three Premier League teams who look set to be relegated this season

The 2018-19 English Premier League season is already four weeks old. Their have been great matches, amazing goals, astonishing saves and what not.

Teams like Liverpool have proved why this could really be their season. Watford have become the surprise package of this season with four wins out of four. Teams like Manchester United have found it difficult to accumulate points.

But their are some teams who are in worse condition than Jose Mourinho’s side. Today, we take a look back at three teams who might get relegated this season.

1. Burnley

After a memorable 16-17 season where they qualified for the UEFA Europa League qualifying play-offs, Sean Dyche’s men’s dream soon turned into nightmare from the start of this season. After four games, ‘The Clarets’ have just one point in the table; placing them 19th. Fears have already started to gather pace that this season might be Burnley’s last in the Premier League for at least a year.

The main strength that Burnley used to take pride in, is gone. And that is their defense. In just these four games, they’ve conceded 9 goals and scored just 3. With a horrific goal difference of -6 after just 4 games, one really has to worry about them given they’re one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League. And they don’t pack fire power or stardom in their attack. The likes of Gudmundsson, Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood are decent enough footballers alright; but none of them are a 15 or a 20-goal forward which is something that Burnley needs right now. They’ve lost to newly promoted side Fulham, conceding 4. Worrying times lie ahead for Seab Dyche who must find that defensive solidarity again or else relegation will be looming large.

2. Huddersfield Town

After being promoted last season, Huddersfield Town were primed for going down straight away. David Wagner’s side started off like a team who’ll be relegated almost certainly. But some inspired results here and there saved ‘The Terriers’ by the skin of their teeth. With 37 points off 38, Huddersfield finished the season on 16th. But it was the goals scoring that was an area of huge concern. They scores just 28 goals in the entire Premier League last season. To put into context, Golden boot winner Mohamed Salah alone scored 32.

Huddesfield’s defense also is a huge concern. They conceded as many as 58 goals last season. And that trend is continuing. They’ve conceded 10 goals in the 4 games of this season while scoring just 2 in reply. Although in their defense, 9 of those 10 were scored by Chelsea and Manchester City. But that’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked. Wagner’s men must find their defensible solidarity along with the scoring touch. Otherwise, the Premier League fairytale might be coming to an end this season.

3. Cardiff City

Primed for relegation even right after their route back to the Premiership was confirmed, Cardiff City look like they’re in for yet another troublesome season. Neil Warnock’s men showed some serious resilience against Arsenal. But it came to nothing. They ended up losing. But displays like these can truly lift the team for the good.

But once again, like their other two likely relegation buddies, Cardiff’s main problem is scoring goals. They’ve only managed 2 goals in the 4 matches this season. And those two came in the same match against Arsenal. Meaning ‘The Blue Birds’ didn’t score in the first three matches in the League. Defensively, they do look half decent. 5 goals conceded in 4 games for a newly promoted side is not bad, especially considering Arsenal scored 3 of them in one match. But goal scoring needs to improve exponentially. Junior Hoilett and Co. must find their shooting range very soon or they might be heading back to the Championship next season.