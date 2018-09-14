Virgil Van Dijk: Liverpool’s towering Dutchman answering their defensive woes

Illusion sometimes turns into obsession. Even in the fast paced life of European football, there comes a player to a club for whom they go all out to sign. In some cases, they fail. For example, David De Gea to Real Madrid. Forever an illusion, forever an obsession Never a reality. That seemed to be the case with Liverpool and Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk. They tried their best to sign him, but ended up failing multiple times. Liverpool even turned into a laughing stock for many. But that wasn’t the end.

Just before the winter transfer window of 16-17 started, it was announced that Southampton centre back Van Dijk would indeed be joining the Reds, ending the long speculations about his future. VVD, as he’s more popularly known, joined Klopp’s team for a world record fee of 75 million pounds. Many scratched their heads, many doubted about the enormous fee. There were many Liverpool supporters who also were confused whether this fee for a centre back who’s still a newbie in English football was worth it or not.

Van Dijk took motivation from this. In many of his interviews, he’s seen to be talking about how the fee worked as a positive influencer for him. He knew he was the costliest. Therefore, he had to prove his worth. Nobody expected him to a Sergio Ramos or a Giorgio Chiellini. Liverpool supporters wanted him to lead a defense that’s been leaking goals left, right and centre. He had a huge task in his hand. To crack or not to crack under pressure- that was the question. And as far as what he’s shown, it’s the latter for Liverpool’s giant Dutchman.

Liverpool’s defense has always been an area of major concern. Not even the vintage pairing of Daniel Agger and Martin Skrtel were composed enough. Before Van Dijk came, Croatian Dejan Lovren and Estonian Ragnar Klavan had to share the responsibility. But they couldn’t prove their worth. Especially Lovren was almost an error machine. His defensive errors alone costed Liverpool a handful of points last season. When Van Dijk came, it was Klavan and not Lovren who had to step aside. And ever since Van Dijk’s been instilled into the Liverpool defence, they’ve only gone from strength to strength.

Virgil van Dijk has been named @StanChart Player of the Month. 🔥 Well deserved, @VirgilvDijk! 👏👊 pic.twitter.com/72Vyc0f66l — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2018

Through the bare eyes, it’s easy to see just how improved a side Liverpool are defensively with the Dutch Giant in their team. And it’s not just words. VVD’s stats do proper justice to him and shoe exactly what ann absolute rock Jew been at the back for Klopp. During the first 23 games without VVD in 17-18 EPL season, Liverpool conceded a total of 28 goals; which is literally more than a goal conceded every game. But ever since he joined, they played the rest 15 matches in the league and conceded just 10. In his half season for the Reds, he showed exactly why Liverpool were right to shell out that much money for him.

With him for the latter half of the season, Liverpool’s defense looked solid. And they ended up accumulating a total of 17 clean sheets in the league, their most since 09-10 season. To put into context as to how great a stat that is, Liverpool kept just 12 clean sheets in 15-16 and 11 in the season before that. With VVD in charge of the defense, they conceded just 10 goals at home last season, Liverpool’s lowest since 06-07. And for the first time since 08-09, Liverpool went unbeaten at home last season. Massive praises should go to Van Dijk for stringing the Liverpool defense together.

Thanks to his tank-esque build, Van Dijk unsurprisingly has a huge height advantage over others which makes him a prime target for set pieces. Van Dijk’s aerial abilities are not just impressive, they’re upright astonishing. On an average, he wins 6.5 headers per game. And he’s no slouch with the ball at this feet, averaging just 4 misplaced passes every game. It’s still early days to jump to conclusion that Virgil Van Dijk has taken Liverpool’s defense to a whole new level. But with him, they look more solid and sharper. And that’s something to build on for Liverpool’s favourite Dutchman as of now.