Emery talks up Monreal importance

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is hoping the club can keep hold of Nacho Monreal beyond the current campaign, with talks over a new deal underway.

Last season was the 32-year-old defender’s most productive for the Gunners to date, after he scored five goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

But Monreal has entered the final year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and would be free to approaches from foreign clubs in January.

Emery would loathe to see the Spain international go, having been impressed with his compatriot since pre-season began. He is also off the mark for 2018/19 with the equaliser in a 3-1 win over West Ham last month.

💬 "I think we need to find a new contract with him to stay with the Arsenal team."@UnaiEmery_ is a big fan of #LaCabra 🐐 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 13, 2018

“First, I knew Nacho Monreal in Spain when he was playing in Osasuna and in Malaga,” the 46-year-old told a news conference.

“After six years here, I came and I know him as a new Nacho Monreal. After two weeks, after two months and now, I can say that I am very happy with him because he is 32 years old but I think physically, with his performances with us in matches, he is playing with a very good level.

“The rest of that, for me, is very important. I think we need to find a new contract with him to stay with the Arsenal team.”