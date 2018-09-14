Pochettino: Kane is not fatigued

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed suggestions that Harry Kane is suffering from fatigue and backed the striker to rediscover his goalscoring form.

Pundits have called for the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner to be rested after below-par performances for England against Spain and Switzerland.

However, Pochettino has vowed to start Kane in their big Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday and stated he and his coaching staff are the best people to make a call on the player’s fitness.

“I think he is fit. I do not read and do not listen to what is going on around. The most important (thing) is that we trust,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“For me, there is no doubt that he is one of the best strikers in the world. When a striker does not fill the net and does not score goals, always you need to find some reason why but I think he is fit.

“Under our assessment he is ready to play. We know Harry Kane well and have worked with him the last more than four years – and we know this is not a situation that worries us.

“I think it is a situation that is under control I think but we respect all opinion and maybe some opinions are different to us. We are the coaching staff at Tottenham and we try to take the best decision for the player.”