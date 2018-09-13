Emery plays down Ozil rift reports

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has played down reports of a rift between himself and German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Emery left Ozil out of his squad for last month’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United, with reports suggesting the two had fallen out. The former Paris Saint-Germain boss, however, insisted Ozil was ill.

Ozil returned to the starting XI for the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Cardiff City before the international break. Having made himself unavailable for selection by Germany, the former Real Madrid star spent three days training under Emery. The Arsenal boss described this time as “relaxing”.

💬 "I think we need to find a new contract with him to stay with the Arsenal team."@UnaiEmery_ is a big fan of #LaCabra 🐐 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 13, 2018

Of his relationship with the 29-year-old, Emery said: “[We get on] very well. Here for me it isn’t for a lot of the time speaking about what people are telling us.

“I have a very good relationship with Mesut and professionally I push him for improvements to give us the best in his qualities and performances.”

The Gunners will visit Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 14h00 GMT.