Alli and Lloris to miss Liverpool game

Tottenham Hotspur will have to do without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and midfielder Dele Alli when they host Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper has been ruled out with a thigh injury, which he sustained against Manchester United in August. He is expected to be out for several weeks.

Alli, meanwhile, picked up a hamstring duty while on international duty for England during their 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat to Spain.

“[Dele] Alli is a bit unlucky, he suffered a small injury after 20 minutes against Spain (last weekend),” said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Disappointed, because we’re going to miss him for this game, and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue.

“Hugo Lloris will have another scan to see the evolution of his injury.

“Hopefully, it will be OK and he will be available again soon, like Dele.”

In other team news for Tottenham, Juan Foyth returned to training last week after injuring his thigh, while Moussa Sissoko, out with a hamstring injury, is expected to get back to training next week.