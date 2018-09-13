Southgate understands Mourinho’s use of Rashford

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he understands why Jose Mourinho has used Marcus Rashford sparingly this season.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

CLICK HERE for more International Football

Rashford starred for England over the international break, netting for England in games against Spain and Switzerland.

However, at club level, his season has been far from ideal. He has only played a total of 122 Premier League minutes for Manchester United, picking up a needless red card in the 2-0 victory over Burnley.

“We really wanted to make Marcus feel important over this period,” said Southgate, according to Sky Sports.

“It was important especially to get him in the penalty box and remembering the areas he needs to be scoring goals from.

“His confidence will be boosted I’m sure, with two goals against top-quality opposition.”

On Rashford’s woes at club level, Southgate said: “It’s not my business to interfere with club managers.

“They have a difficult job to do and they have big squads at the top six, with huge competition for places.

“Jose thinks the world of Marcus. He’s a huge admirer of him, but he has got his job to do. There is huge competition for places at his club so you can understand that.

“I understand the difficulties that club managers have. They have to try and win matches. They have to rotate their squads.”

Rashford is up against the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial for a Red Devils starting spot.