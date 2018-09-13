Mane’s parents didn’t believe in him

Sadio Mane’s parents told him he would “never succeed” at football and wanted him to become a teacher.

The Senegal attacker has been a sensation for Liverpool since joining the club from Southampton in 2016.

A former Generation Foot youth player, Mane impressed during his time at Metz to earn a contract with Red Bull Salzburg.

His good form continued and in 2014, the 26-year-old moved to the English Premier League with Southampton, but his talents could not be ignored by Liverpool, who signed the talented Mane for £34 million on a five-year contract to make him the most expensive African player in history at the time.

Speaking to the Bleacher Report, Mane said: “I was born in a village where there had never been a footballer who’d made it in the major championships.

“I remember that when I was little, my parents felt that I should study to become a teacher. They thought football was a waste of time and I’d never succeed at it.

“I always said: ‘This is the only job that will enable me to help you. And I think I have a chance to become a footballer.’

“They weren’t sure about it because I was a long way from the capital and almost nobody from there had succeeded. So they were against the idea, and they never believed it, right up until the day when I signed my first professional contract.”

He added: “For them, it wasn’t possible. They weren’t exactly wrong because it really wasn’t straightforward, but I wanted to realise my dream of becoming a footballer.

“I gave it everything. It got to the point where they didn’t really have a choice, so they started helping me, and it worked. Today, they’re all proud.”