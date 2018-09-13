Terry rejects Spartak Moscow

John Terry has turned down the opportunity to play for Spartak Moscow in the Russian Premier League.
The 37-year-old former England and Chelsea captain spent last season at Aston Villa, narrowly missing out on Premier League promotion.
A free agent after leaving the Championship club, Terry had hinted at a return to the club before reportedly undergoing a medical with Spartak.
But writing on Instagram, the centre-back said he won’t be moving to Russia.
After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season. They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism. But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time. Good Luck Spartak 🔴⚪️ @fcsm_official
