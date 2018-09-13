Ryan: Brighton ‘haven’t been good enough’

Australia international goalkeeper Mathew Ryan admits that Brighton have probably under-performed in the Premier League so far this season.

Chris Hughton’s charges famously beat Manchester United in their second game of the season, but that has been their only victory thus far. Elsewhere, they lost to Watford and Liverpool, before a 2-2 draw at home against Fulham.

Ryan, 26, says the Seagulls must be more consistent moving forward and need to improve upon the things they’ve been struggling with.

Brighton’s next game is away at Southampton on Monday, September 17.

He told the press: “It’s been a mixed bag. There’s been the ups and downs of a season.

“We’ve been good in patches and have needed to do better in other patches.

“All in all, we’ve got four points from four games and our target is always to have at least equal or more points than games played.

“But we’ve fallen short, to be honest, is the way I view it.

“We’ve been in games and there’s been little moments in games where we haven’t been good enough and that’s where it’s hurt us. I had aimed to have more points than what we have at this moment but the season is long and the goal is to get as many points as we can.

“We need to learn from what we’re doing wrong and keep doing the things we’re doing right. Hopefully that will take us to where we need to be in the future.”