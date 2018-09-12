Monreal explains Emery framework

Nacho Monreal says Unai Emery is building a squad with a strong unity and clear understanding of how to improve in matches.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The new Arsenal coach has led his side to two losses and two wins in the 2018/19 Premier League season, having succumbed to Manchester City and Chelsea before seeing off West Ham and Cardiff City.

Having joined the Gunners at the start of the season, the Frenchman is working hard to mould the north London side and Monreal feels there is every reason to feel positive.

He told the Evening Standard: “In training, he likes that every single player gives his 100 per cent in any moment.

“Training is one hour and a half, [maybe] one hour 40, whatever, [and] all the time we must give our best performance. If we have to run, we have to do it, don’t save any energy.

“After that, he loves that we enjoy and have a good atmosphere in the group. While we are training, it is ‘come on guys, do everything’ and after you will have time to relax and enjoy with your team-mates. It is good for the team.”

Monreal added: “But both managers (Emery and Arsene Wenger) like to have the ball, have long possessions and protect the ball during the games. Probably with Unai Emery, we work more tactically. He is a Spanish coach and in Spain, we work a lot on tactics, set-pieces – I think we are improving in this aspect.

“This is our idea for this year – have more possession, don’t lose stupid balls in the middle of the pitch and be more compact than how we were before.”

Up next for Arsenal is an away trip to Newcastle United on Saturday.