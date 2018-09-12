Keita: I’m a team player

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says he will always put the team first but is also determined to reach his personal objectives in his debut season with the Reds.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The 23-year-old has made a promising start to his Liverpool career. He made the starting lineup for the opening three Premier League games of the season before coming off the bench against Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has won four consecutive league games and find themselves at the top of the standings. Keita is determined to help the team maintain their impressive run while also targeting growth in his own game.

“First and foremost, I should say that I’m very much a team player and I always think about the team first,” he told the club’s website.

“The Premier League is different to other leagues where I have played and everybody knows it is very tough, but I will do my best to beat my own personal records.

“I’m the kind of person who thinks that if I score eight goals in one season my objective must be to score nine goals in the following season. That’s the kind of mentality I have.”

Keita scored six Bundesliga goals in 27 appearances for RB Leipzig last season but is yet to get off the mark for Liverpool.