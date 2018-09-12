Hughes: Ings is an important player for Saints

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has praised the talent of striker Danny Ings who he says is an important player for the club.

\

Ings joined the Saints on loan from Liverpool in August and will make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made a strong start at Southampton and already has two goals to his name, after only four Premier League encounters. Ings scored away at Everton and Crystal Palace.

The former Bournemouth and Burnley striker has endured difficult spells in his career due to serious injuries, and Hughes is hopeful that the talented forward can remain fit this season.

“He’s a talented player in his own right in terms of his link play and intelligence at the top end of the pitch but he’s also a goalscorer as well,” said Hughes.

“He is usually Jonny on the spot if things drop in the box and usually he dispatches a high percentage of chances from games.

“We knew what we were getting and we need Danny, and he needs, to get a clear run of injuries for the next couple of years and everybody will see him.

“I think everybody knows anyway and they will see what a good player he is.”