Hart believes Burnley can recover

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart is confident that the Clarets have what it takes to bounce back after a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

Sean Dyche’s charges impressed last season by finishing seventh in the English top flight, which qualified them for the UEFA Europa League, but have struggled to find their form this time around.

Burnley drew 0-0 with Southampton in their league opener before suffering three consecutive defeats. They lost to Watford, Fulham, and Manchester United.

MOTM | Joe Hart denied @ManUtd multiple times to be awarded with the Man of the Match title. Here are some of his highlights… 🙌 📺➡️ https://t.co/CCHeudpGvT pic.twitter.com/ju8qk01yc0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 8, 2018

However, Hart believes they can recover, especially now that they have been knocked out of the Europa League and only have the Premier League as their main focus again.

“This team is my team and I believe in them,” Hart told the press.

“They’ve proved before me that they can more than handle the Premier League and that’s all we’re involved in now, so it’s time to do it again.”

Asked if there is more to come from Burnley, Hart added: “I do, loads more energy and quality, but talk is cheap.”