Moshiri becomes majority shareholder of Everton

Farhad Moshiri has become Everton’s majority shareholder, the club has confirmed, after increasing his stake in the Premier League side to 68.6 per cent.

The 63-year-old was a co-owner of Red and White Holdings, alongside Alisher Usmanov, when they owned 29.7 per cent of Arsenal. However, he sold his part of the holding to Usmanov in 2016 in order to purchase 49.9 per cent of Everton.

🔵 | Farhad Moshiri has further committed to and increased his shareholding in the Club. 👉https://t.co/1mrxDOXtex — Everton (@Everton) September 11, 2018

Moshiri has now invested further in the Toffees to take his holding close to the 70 per cent mark.

“Farhad Moshiri previously owned 49.9 per cent of the club and in line with the agreement made at the time of his original investment, he has purchased 18.7 per cent through Blue Heaven Holdings,” Everton said.

The British-Iranian businessman now holds 68.6 per cent of the club and Everton also revealed that he “is expected to increase to 77.2 per cent no later than July 2019”.