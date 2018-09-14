Five premiere league matches to watch for in round five

With the weekend fast approaching, the fifth round of the Premier League provides a competitive bunch of matches that could prove to be the difference moving forward for each of the clubs fighting for the silverware.

As all top four contenders go all out to gain a big advantage from the rest of the pack, we look into the pivotal matches that could affect the rankings after this round. Anyone who will be able to notch a win in this round might just see themselves flying towards a busy week that includes European club stints as well.

5) Manchester City vs Fulham- Etihad Stadium 15/09/2018

Currently sitting at fourth place, Manchester City just dropped two points over the last four games and are looking to build on their 2-1 win against Newcastle towards their match against Fulham. The 2017-18 champions’ record against Fulham has been phenomenal. The last time they met in 2014, Manchester City won by five goals to nil. Since 2010, the Citizens have won seven out of their nine matches against the Premier League returnee.

Fulham, on the other hand, still find themselves looking to find their footing this season, sits nine places below the defending champions and will be facing their toughest test yet in this season. Slavisa Jovanovic must come up with his best squad if they want to win this game.

Key players to watch: Sergio Aguero (Man City), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Despite not having the best start in the season, Sergio Aguero still thinks his team still have a lot to offer especially himself as he’s yet to keep the gear running. Having scored just three goals in four games, the Argentine still hasn’t reached full throttle as he’s just beginning with the season as well.

On the other hand, his counterpart Aleksandar Mitrovic has been on fire having scored four goals in four matches but has still to win a game for Fulham. He’s striking firepower and finesse are pretty much needed in a must-win game against City to get boost their bid of staying in the league.

Aleksandar Mitrovic Form: Premier League – 4 goals, 4 games UEFA Nations League – 2 goals, 2 games 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/msR7NOWXGg — FulhamFanTalk (@FulhamFanTalk) September 11, 2018

4) Chelsea vs Cardiff City- Stamford Bridge 15/09/2018

Chelsea came out blazing in the first four games of the season having notched four wins and having scored 14 goals in a span of four games. However, a tough, determined and newly-promoted side Cardiff City wants to stand in their way to notch their first win of the season against the league giants.

Coming into this game, Chelsea needed to work hard to win against Bournemouth while Cardiff tried to hold Arsenal at bay only to concede in the last ten minute of the match at home. Struggling to follow the pace of the premiership, Neil Warnock’s wards should bring their A-game at Stamford Bridge should they want to leave with an acceptable result.

Key players to watch: Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Victor Camarasa (Cardiff)

Having moved on loan from Real Betis, Victor Camarasa didn’t took long for the Spaniard to find his touch in the premier league having scored a goal in three matches, a glaring difference from his previous performance with Betis where he scored the same amount of goal he has right now in 21 games. Scoring against The Blues will propel not only his career but also his team’s value in the league.

Victor Camarasa has scored Cardiff City’s first goal in the Premier League this season. Up and running. 🏃 pic.twitter.com/jXRazdnoNE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 2, 2018

On the other hand, Eden Hazard has been fabulous under the system of their new gaffer Maurizio Sarri. Over the last four games, Hazard has provided two goals and two assists for his club and looks primed for more through the rest of the season. Only one could expect another exemplary performance from him against the bluebirds.

Eden Hazard has started four games this season—he’s scored in all of them 💥 pic.twitter.com/OEIptSLVSX — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 12, 2018

3) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley- Molineux Stadium 16/09/2018

Premier League returnees Wolverhampton Wanderers are coming into this match on a high from their win against West Ham and far more impressive draw against defending champions Manchester City while Burnley is in a little bit of a slump starting of the season with three defeats and a draw.

After missing out on the Europa League through a 4-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Olympiakos and a defeat from Manchester United before the international break, the Clarets could use a better result and this could be just the game to get the motor running.

Despite being in 11th place, the Wolves are holding their fort, Molineux Stadium well. They haven’t lost a game so far at home and just recently won away from home against West Ham a goal to nil. Looking for their first win at home, Burnley needs to step up well to prevent that from happening.

Key players to watch: Adama Traore (Wolves), Joe Hart (Burnley)

Dubbed as an underrated player in the prem, Adama Traore has showed his worth last match against West Ham he scored the goal that gave his squad the win. Not only did he scored the winning goal, he did it in a fast-paced fashion. Traore ran down the right wing before receiving a pass inches from the box before slotting it to the bottom right of the goal.

He’s also had a an amazing job when it comes to dribbling. Over the last four games, Traore has attempted to dribble the ball for 14 times and completed 12 of them. Should he be able to keep his pace and fantastic dribbling skills, he’ll definitely win it again for the Wolves.

Adama Traoré’s dribbling in the Premier League so far pic.twitter.com/9aV34SZj0l — Football News (@FootballNewsOrg) September 5, 2018

Guarding the post on the other side of the pitch is Joe Hart who’s been a journeyman over the last three seasons. After the signing of Claudio Bravo, Hart has been on loan to Torino and West Ham United before finally settling for a two-year contract with Burnley.

He’s been a well-established name in the premier league but clearly, he’s slipping down the pecking order. With a win and a clean sheet against Wolves could propel the life back to Hart who wishes to bring back his form with Burnley.

🗣 Joe Hart on Burnley: “This team is my team and I believe in them. “They’ve proved before me that they can more than handle the Premier League and that’s all we’re involved in now, so it’s time to do it again.”#twitterclarets #UTC pic.twitter.com/ey6E9pRHL9 — TurfCast (@TurfCastPodcast) September 12, 2018

2) Watford vs Manchester United- Vicarage Road 16/09/2018

⏪ | Ready to make some more memories this weekend, #watfordfc fans⁉#ThrowbackThursday to some special moments against Saturday’s visitors, #MUFC! pic.twitter.com/cSTBfU0jXM — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 13, 2018

Wanting to have their own fair share of surprises, Watford has been perfect in their last four games with four wins, including their most recent win against Tottenham in which they stunned the Spurs with a 2-1 win. Currently sitting at third place, Watford’s going to play with pride and strength against a divided and struggling Manchester United.

With two wins and two defeats under their belt, the Red Devils are yet to impress this season as they haven’t maximised the depth of their line-up, let alone their starting 11. Jose Mourinho acquired the services of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal last season but he’s yet to show a fantastic outing for the Portuguese gaffer.

Luckily for Manchester United, they have Romelu Lukaku who’s in fine form with three goals in the last four matches and a world cup winner in Paul Pogba who registered two goals in the league. A win against an on-form Watford could boost their title bid for this season but they still have their work cut out for them.

Key players to watch: Troy Deeney (Watford), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Despite being snubbed by Gareth Southgate in the recent international break, the Hornets team captain Troy Deeney still shows he’s something worth looking at especially with the performance that he produced against Tottenham. The 30-year old striker led a comeback for the Hornets after being down one-nil through an own goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure. Deeney willed the team on and scored the equalizer on the 69th minute.

After Deeney scored, Watford got the winning goal on the 76th minute through a header from Craig Cathcart. The tenacity of the man with the armband steered the entire team towards victory against a premier league regular and a title contender.

On the other side of the pitch, the Red Devils will be looking for the services of Romelu Lukaku who’s been on form for United with three goals in four matches under his name. He’s also been on fire with Belgium as he already scored 19 goals in the last 16 appearances with his country.

Romelu Lukaku has scored 19 goals in his last 17 appearances for Belgium. pic.twitter.com/WmxLcHSZIl — Man Utd Channel (@ManUtdChannel) September 11, 2018

Over the international break, Lukaku has scored a goal in their four-nil route against Scotland and has scored two goals against Iceland in their UEFA Nations League opener. Should the Belgian striker carry this momentum towards their weekend match against Watford, he could raise the morale of the club and boost their bit for another title this season.

1) Tottenham vs Liverpool- Wembley Stadium 15/09/2018

Looking to bounce back in their shock defeat against Watford, Tottenham welcomes Liverpool at the Wembley stadium with hopes of repeating their 4-1 victory against the Reds in the said stadium. Over the last five league games between the two, things are pretty much in the balance between the two however, Liverpool has the upper hand with two wins as opposed to the Spurs.

The last time we faced Liverpool at Wembley… #COYS pic.twitter.com/x2dOAgGj3R — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 12, 2018

The spurs will be capitalising on the recent form of their players that just came from their international duties particularly Heung-Min Son who was able to bring a gold medal for his country in the recently concluded Asian Games in Indonesia. He’s also instrumental in their two-one win despite missing a penalty against Costa Rica as he provided an assist for the deciding goal.

He’s from Seoul but he’s not a soldier 🎶🥇 (📸 via @SpursOfficial) pic.twitter.com/8l7yt2tjq2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2018

On the other hand, Liverpool’s blazing hot with four wins in four matches and three clean sheets. Winning against the spurs will bring their record to a monumental five out of five that will that will boost the confidence of the squad heading into a busy schedule for their UEFA Champions League campaign.

With three games in a span of a week, Jurgen Klopp will be looking into the depth of his line-up for matches to come. Before focusing on their champions league match against a might Paris Saint-Germain side, they have to hurdle past title contenders Tottenham.

Tottenham also have a busy schedule ahead of them and it’s quite a tough one as they have to travel to Milan to face Inter in their champions league opener. Having a win at home before flying to Italy should be something they have to work on first before setting their eyes in the champions league stint.

Key players to watch: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool)

Despite playing ton of games for Tottenham and even suiting up for spurs in their season opener, Harry Kane still performs for his club and country whenever needed. The 2018 World Cup golden boot winner has scored a total of two goals in four matches in this season proving that fatigue’s not an issue for him. Despite his performances, a lot of pundits see this as a possible reason of injuries to come for the striker.

Ahead of the Premier League crunch tie between Liverpool and Tottenham, former premierl league pplayer. Craig Bellamy says “Harry Kane should have been given time off by Mauricio Pochettino in a bid to avoid burnout and potential injury” pic.twitter.com/ex6bRdxGhk — Palmsoccer LIVE (@palmsoccerlive) September 13, 2018

Looking into the depth of Klopp’s squad, you could see one player stepping up aside from Mohamed Salah. Virgil Van Dijk, the club’s player of the month was performing quite brilliantly over the last four league games. He’s been the integral part of the defense for the Reds and they will looking to him in preventing Kane and the rest of the spurs in running riot against them.

ICYMI, @VirgilvDijk named @StanChart‘s August Player of the Month. 3 Games

3 Clean Sheets

11 Clearances

4 Tackles

4 Interceptions

94.3% Passing Accuracy 👏 Imperious form 👏 pic.twitter.com/DE083wZdcP — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 13, 2018

The 27-year old defender has helped the squad to earn three consecutive clean sheets and his passing rate is out of this world having made 240 successful passes and a passing rate of 93.8%. Not only he has a knack for providing fantastic passes to his teammates, he’s been laser-focused in contributing everything for the club.