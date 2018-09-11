Alderweireld: I wasn’t close to United move

Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld insists he was never close to moving to Premier League rivals Manchester United in the off-season.

The Belgium international was reportedly a target for United but they failed to agree terms with Spurs regarding the transfer fee and he consequently stayed put.

However, Alderweireld has stated that he never wanted to leave north London and he is happy to be back in the Spurs starting lineup after missing out on the opening day of the season.

“Everyone was saying everywhere that I absolutely wanted to leave Tottenham,” Alderweireld told the media.

“That’s not true. This summer, I quickly understood Tottenham wanted to keep me. So, I had to battle to get my place back in the team. To be in the first team again is a victory for me.

“I just try to help Tottenham as best I can with my qualities. Regarding my future, everything that was said in the press was not right all the time.”

Alderweireld only has one year left on his current contract but the club has an option to extend it for another year, with a £25million release clause.