Willian: I never wanted to leave Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Willian insists he never had the desire to leave the west London outfit despite reports linking him with moves away in the off-season.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

Barcelona were eager to bring the Brazil international to Spain but they had three bids turned down, while Manchester United also showed interest in him.

.@willianborges88: 'When we find the spaces, we score the goals.' pic.twitter.com/t82OPCXFxc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 2, 2018

The 30-year-old stated previously that he would not have stayed at Stamford Bridge if Antonio Conte had continued as Chelsea manager, but he has now made it clear that he wants to stay at the club for the long term.

“A lot of people, they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never,” he told the club’s website.

“Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.

“My mind was always like that, always when I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years, I hope to stay five more.

“I know I have two years of my contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League.

“I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football. These five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player.”