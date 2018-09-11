Maguire: New contract reward for great season

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire says signing a new five-year deal with the Foxes comes as a reward after a good year for club and country.

The Foxes announced over the weekend that the club has agreed on a new long-term deal with the big England centre-back.

The 25-year old had revealed that there was interest in his services after an impressive campaign with England at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but was happy to commit his future at the King Power Stadium.

Maguire told Sky Sports: “Obviously after the World Cup, I came back and sat down with the owners and they reiterated what they wanted to do.

“They wanted to reward me for a great season and obviously a successful World Cup with England. I’m looking forward to the future now and to see where we can go as a club.”

He added: “There was a little bit of interest there and then but it was always on my mind when I spoke to the owners, who wanted to keep me at the club and extend my contract that I wanted to play for this club.

“The last two years have been remarkable for me. I obviously got relegated at Hull and then joined such a great club in Leicester last season.

“I played every game in the Premier League and to make a World Cup squad and to reach a semi-final is something that I am really proud of.”