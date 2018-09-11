Lloris racing to be fit for Liverpool game

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is determined to be fit in time to feature in the highly-anticipated Premier League clash against league leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

The France international missed the 2-1 defeat to Watford due to a thigh injury, and the knock also kept him out of contention for Les Bleus’ recent games against Germany and Netherlands.

The 31-year-old is racing to be ready for the battle with the Reds at Wembley Stadium but admits he doesn’t know if he will make it in time.

Speaking to RMC, he said: “I am working hard to get back as quickly as possible.

“There may be a chance this weekend, but we will see how much progress is made during the week.”

Lloris played 36 of Spurs’ 38 Premier League games last season and managed to keep 15 clean sheets.