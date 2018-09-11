Shaw to miss United clash against Watford

Luke Shaw will be forced to miss out Manchester United’s next Premier League match as he serves a mandatory seven-day period recovering following a concussion.

Shaw hit the turf hard after Dani Carvajal’s arm collided with his head in the 48th minute of England’s UEFA Nations League clash against Spain at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

He was stretchered off the field with oxygen, but soon regained consciousness and took to Twitter himself to reassure supporters.

“Thank you for all the love and support. I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I’m a fighter so I will be back soon!”

Shaw returned to United for further monitoring and treatment on Monday, but won’t be available on Saturday against Watford.

“You never like to see an incident like that, that you can see is immediately potentially serious,” England manager Gareth Southgate said.

“He was obviously knocked out before he hit the floor. Our medical team dealt with that really well I think. He’s spent the last day with us for some recovery and he has gone back to his club this afternoon.

“All being well, he has a mandatory seven-day period that he has to serve with the concussion, but he should be back in the fold as soon as that’s done.”

Update on @LukeShaw23: Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray. He'll stay with us overnight for further observation, with another update to come in the morning. pic.twitter.com/OZ7EV1SDWb — England (@England) September 8, 2018

Shaw has an unfortunate history of injuries, having also suffered a horrific leg break against PSV Eindhoven in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League following a tackle from Hector Moreno.

His non-availability add yet another headache for under-fire United manager Jose Mourinho, who has already complained that he doesn’t know who his best back four is this season.

“Why not? Because in the first game [it was Victor] Lindelof and [Eric] Bailly,” he said after the 3-0 loss to Tottenham.

“Today played [Phil] Jones and [Chris] Smalling, but now Jones is injured, and next match it will be Smalling, with another one.

“When Marcos Rojo comes he will be an option, and no, I don’t know my best back four.”