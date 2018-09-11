Guendouzi: It’s up to me to stay a regular

Matteo Guendouzi says the ball is in his court to maintain standards and remain a regular after an impressive start to life at Arsenal.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made a big impression at the Gunners since arriving from Lorient in the off-season for a fee in the region of £8 million.

Guendouzi has featured in all four games at the start of the new Premier League season and bagged the club’s Player of the Month award for August.

🏆Player of the Month of August 🏆YOU ARE MY MOTIVATION 😍

I’m working with passion for you guys ❤️

Thank you for your support 🔴⚪️

I will give you the best of myself 🔥#TheBeginning #Love #ToAllMyGunners #Magnifique @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/TAyYkxwSEk — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) September 6, 2018

The Frenchman came to prominence after making his Ligue 1 debut in 2016 and has not looked back, despite playing in the second tier last term following Lorient’s relegation.

“At the game level, it’s much more intense. In the English Championship, there are great players from everywhere, it’s impressive,” Guendouzi told Ouest-France.

“But I did it fast enough, it’s the most important. It is up to me to stay regular. This is just the beginning.

“I had a good pre-season; I was illustrated during the preparation matches in Singapore. I think it weighed in the balance and it gave me the opportunity to start league games.

“I knew how to answer this. It is up to me to keep working so that the team can win as many games as possible.

“In any case, at Arsenal, I have everything to progress. And we have everything to make a great season.”