Shaqiri determined to win trophies at Liverpool

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is hoping to use his experience of winning titles to help the club end their six-year trophy drought this season.

The Switzerland international won three Bundesliga titles, the UEFA Champions League and two DFB-Pokal trophies during his time at FC Bayern München.

Shaqiri joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from relegated Stoke in the off-season and is determined to help the Merseysiders claim their first silverware since 2012, when they lifted the League Cup.

“The aim is for the club to win something – that has to be the goal of our team,” he told the club’s official magazine.

“We have to take every game and try to win it, then close out from your mind the last game you won and think: ‘OK, we go forward now and look to the next game.’ It is like this that you win titles and I hope we are going to do that this year.

“First of all, we want to try to play very good football. But we also know it is not always the case that good football wins, so we need to know how to win games – that’s important – and to be competitive with other teams.

“As a new player I want to show my football. Most of the players know me already from the Premier League and from Bayern and I have a good amount of experience.

“I won many titles with Bayern and I want to try to give this experience to this Liverpool team which is still young and try to help them win something.”