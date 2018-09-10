Makelele: Sarri can ‘make history’ at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has the players at his disposal to challenge for the Premier League title, according to Chelsea legend Claude Makelele.

Sarri has made the perfect start to his reign at Stamford Bridge by winning four consecutive games. The Blues beat Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth to take second position in the standings, behind Liverpool.

.@_OlivierGiroud_ with the winning goal for 🇫🇷 last night! 👏https://t.co/ag4uMnVWCW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 10, 2018

Makelele, who won two league titles with Chelsea, knows it will be tough to dethrone Manchester City but is confident Sarri can lead the west London outfit to glory.

“I think Chelsea changed a lot,” Makelele told reporters. “Before now you have a lot of teams in the Premier League, it’s competitive.

“Manchester City, Manchester United, and also the smaller teams have good players. So it’s going to be difficult for them to win the Premier League. I’m confident.

“He [Sarri] still has good players, [Eden] Hazard is there, [N’Golo] Kante is there. These kinds of players give a different story about Chelsea than the way we knew Chelsea before.

“I think he has the capacity to make history for Chelsea again.”