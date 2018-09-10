Van der Sar denies United return rumours

Ajax general director Edwin van der Sar has dismissed suggestions that he is set to take up a new role at former club Manchester United.

The Dutchman spent a glorious seven years at Old Trafford during his playing days, helping United to four Premier League titles and the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy.

Van der Sar returned to Amsterdam in 2012 – 13 years after leaving De Godenzonen for Juventus – initially as a marketing director before being appointed to his current post in 2016.

The 47-year-old is reportedly on the Red Devils’ radar to fill the position of technical director, who will be responsible for overhauling scouting and recruitment.

But the Netherlands’ second-most capped player remains committed to seeing his vision through at the Johan Cruyff Arena, after four seasons without any silverware.

“I saw it (the report) a few weeks ago in the press, but that story about United is nonsense,” Van der Sar was quoted as saying on the Inside Ajax program.

“I think I have a two-year contract. Ajax is my club and I would like to stay longer. The success we strive for and want to achieve is beautiful.”