Cantona: Guardiola should be Manchester United manager

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has claimed that Pep Guardiola should be in charge of the Red Devils and that Jose Mourinho doesn’t suit them.

Cantona, who wrote his name into United folklore under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, nevertheless admitted to being a fan of the former Chelsea boss.

“United is a great club and will always be great. They will win things, I know they will,” he told the Mail on Sunday.

“But the way they play? Not good. The manager has them playing the wrong way for the fans. No fun, no creativity.

“I like Mourinho. He has a good personality but not for United — they should have Guardiola as coach. He should be there, but he is doing magic with that other club. The club I cannot name.”

In support of his claim, Cantona went on to call Guardiola the “spiritual child of Johan Cruyff”, even claiming that the former Barcelona boss was the only person who should be in charge at the Red Devils besides the Frenchman himself.

“I would like to coach. If they called me, I would go; I would enjoy it. They know where I am. Then we would play creative football once again,” Cantona said.

“It would be great for the fans, like it was with Alex Ferguson — he allowed players to be creative, treated them as individuals. We all felt special with him. All felt loved. He was always praising. A good man. A good leader.”