Lollichon: Areola wanted to join Chelsea

Chelsea goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon says Alphonse Areola was keen to join the Blues before the arrival of record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The two goalkeepers were both on the wanted list of the London club in the search for the replacement of Thibaut Courtois, who joined Real Madrid after an impressive 2018 World Cup for Belgium.

The Blues, in the end, opted for the Spaniard in a world record transfer for a goalkeeper.

Areola had a dream debut for France in the absence of first choice Hugo Lloris in Thursday goalless draw against Germany and Lollichon has since revealed that the 25-year old was keen to make the switch to the English Premier League in the summer.

The France shot-stopper competes with Gianluigi Buffon for the number one spot at PSG. The Italian started the opening three games but lost his place to Areola in the last two matches.

“We spoke a lot in the summer,” Lolichon told Le Figaro.

“He wanted to come here, but the final decision was not my responsibility.

“It would have been a pleasure to work with him.”