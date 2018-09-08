Gracia dreams of emulating Leicester

Watford boss Javi Gracia says he sees similarities between his side and the Leicester team that clinched the Premier League title during the 2015/16 season.

The Hornets have had an impressive start to the new season winning all their four opening matches and the Spaniard wants his side to dream big.

Leicester caused the biggest upset in the history of the English Premier League, winning the league title under Claudio Ranieri during the 2015/16 campaign.

Gracia admitted that it will take something special to emulate the Foxes, but is not scared with the comparison.

The impressive start to the new campaign saw the Spaniard named Premier League Manager of the Month for August.

“We have started so well in the Premier League that we can be considered the new Leicester,” Gracia told the Sun.

“I am not scared of the comparison between Leicester and Watford. I am always going to live with the same naturalness after winning four games in a row and after losing four.

“It is possible to lead the table after four games, although it will be a lot more different after 25.

“Even if we played in Spain, it would be difficult. We have to enjoy and savour this moment because we have worked for it and earned it.

“I am very excited with the atmosphere we have now within the club, the team and the supporters. It is great.

“Watford is a team that has finally secured and cemented a place in the Premier League. Before it was going up and down the whole time: now it is here to stay.”