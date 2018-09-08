Nuno: Wolves have infinite potential

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo believes his team have limitless potential and will continue to work hard to improve with every game.

Wolves won promotion to the Premier League this season by winning the Championship, and have shown promising signs in their first four games.

They drew 2-2 with Everton and lost to Leicester City, but they went on to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw before beating West Ham United 1-0 at London Stadium.

Espirito Santo is determined to help his team perform to a high standard consistently, while also pushing them to keep improving day by day.

“We will never know the full potential of this team,” Nuno told the media.

“The important thing is that we achieve the (high) standards of how we (want to) compete.

“There is no perfection, there is no limit (to our potential), you never know.

“Sometimes you improve, sometimes you don’t and you keep on working. That’s our philosophy. Our tool is to play and work.”