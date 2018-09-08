2018-19 Premier League Big Six so far: Manchester City

Nobody has made a bigger splash in the Premier League in recent years than Manchester City.

The team has risen to prominence and have proven their dominance in English football. With a few more additions, they now have their sights on proving they’re the best in Europe.

They are last on the list of the “Big Six” teams because they are the defending champions, and teams like Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea are all looking to take what City have rightfully won.

Many believe that City’s dominance should continue in years to come given their financial backing, youth, talent and having one of the best managers in the world in Pep Guardiola. Last year’s performance en route to their fifth English title was incredible and they were nearly flawless in their game.

Here’s how their season has gone so far.

CURRENT FORM

Being one of the five remaining teams without a loss in the Premier League season so far, City currently find themselves fourth in the league with 10 points, only two points behind the teams above them.

They won their first match of the season by giving Unai Emery a rough welcome in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal. The match showed City’s championship form only in the first game of the season.

In the second match of the season, City gave their fans at the Etihad Stadium a treat against Huddersfield Town as they thrashed their opponents 6-1 with Sergio Aguero securing a hat-trick in the process.

Unfortunately, they could not find the same footing against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they were stopped by a gritty underdog squad who fired first at the defending champions. City were able to bounce back with a goal of their own as the teams shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

Before the international break, City would return to their winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United as Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were the goal scorers on the night.

HOW TRANSFERS HAVE FARED

With a club filled with so much talent as Manchester City, adding new names should be kept in a minimal. During the summer, City were able to keep the core of their championship-winning squad but Guardiola was still able to make a few moves.

Signing Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, Guardiola added a new dimension to the team’s already potent attack and their depth can now be felt when competing in so many cup games within England and around Europe.

Mahrez has yet to really make a splash with the team but the absence of Kevin De Bruyne due to injury has not dampened the team’s morale or realistic chance of competing which shows just how complete this squad is. Players like David Silva, Aguero, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are a who’s who of young talent that are thriving under Guardiola’s guidance.

The squad’s average age is only around 26 years old but players already have had a taste of being at the top of the mountain and their hunger remains the same.

HOW THEY MAY FARE IN THE COMING MATCHES

The next three Premier League matches for City should result in wins for them unless they lose their focus and allow the underdogs their moments to shine.

First are Fulham who are unbeaten in their last two matches – three when the League Cup is included. They are 13th in the table and are hoping to upset City when they play at the Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately, history is not their side as City have thrashed them en route to five wins in as many meetings between the two. Their last meeting was four years ago but much remains the same as City are still dominating in the league and Fulham are hoping to remain in the top flight next season.

Up next for City is another new-comer in Cardiff City as they play at Cardiff City Stadium for game week six. Cardiff have also found life in the Premier League pretty tough as they are still winless so far in the campaign with only two points out of four matches.

Things are certainly not going to get any easier against City, with Cardiff already having a chance to battle the league champions in an FA Cup clash earlier in the year. City won 2-0 at the time and the same result is to be expected.

Brighton Hove & Albion try to topple the champions next but with Brighton also having a tough outing so far in the league, expect City to be dominant and get maximum points over their opponents.

Their clash against Liverpool after is the highlight of the four-game schedule ahead of City after the international break. The two teams are widely considered as the two battling for the Premier League title this year and this is going to be a big indicator on where they stand against each other.

City are definitely hoping to get some sort of revenge as the Reds have won their last four meetings across all competitions, with two out of four in the UEFA Champions League where Jurgen Klopp’s men eliminated Guardiola and City in the quarterfinals.

SEASON SO FAR: 4/5