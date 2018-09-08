2018-19 Premier League Big Six so far: Chelsea

Chelsea’s 2018-19 Premier League season began with much hope after Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at the helm of the team, many hoped that he would help the team get back to the top of the mountain.

Sarri-ball has definitely taken effect within the London club and fans are against excited to see how far they can go with this style of play. Eden Hazard has remained with the team despite so many talks of him moving for Real Madrid last summer which also shows the belief he still has with his current team.

With five Premier League titles starting from the 2000-01 campaign, the Blues have deservingly won the prestige of being considered as one of the “Big Six” in the league. Last winning it in the 2016-17 season, this could be another bounce-back campaign for them to be called champions.

Here’s a look at Chelsea’s Premier League season so far.

CURRENT FORM

Not much can be said regarding their current form before the international break as the Blues find themselves second in the league and only behind Liverpool by goal difference.

They have won as much as they played this year and Sarri’s attacking mentality has certainly gotten many excited about Chelsea again. They opened up the season with a dominating 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town before playing host to their London rival Arsenal.

In that matchup, both teams were far from their best as they had lapses especially on the defensive end, but Chelsea showed they had what it takes to get a win when needed and a 3-2 victory kept their unblemished record intact.

Next up were Newcastle United and it was a tough game with both teams unable to find goals until the last 20 minutes of the game. Hazard gave the Blues the lead with a penalty kick but Chelsea’s defence couldn’t stop the Magpies from levelling the score.

Luckily, an own goal with three minutes left in regular time meant Chelsea got three points from a game they could have easily dropped points in.

Looking to bounce back from a poor performance, Chelsea battered AFC Bounemouth en route to a 2-0 win to welcome the international break.

HOW TRANSFERS HAVE FARED

During the summer transfer window, the Blues were part of a transfer saga which included then-goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois wanted to force a move to Real Madrid which resulted in the Blues selling him for a much lower price than expected before moving in to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Club. It was a surprise signing as Chelsea made Kepa most expensive goalkeeper in history worth €80 million.

Sarri’s arrival also meant the arrival of midfield wizard Jorginho as Sarri was most confident to play his style of play with the Brazilian at the middle of it all.

So far, the two signings have done well for the team, with Kepa keeping two clean sheets so far this season.

Jorginho is the much bigger signing given the contributions he’s had so far in the league. The 26-year-old has adjusted well in the Premier League and has played all of the matches so far in the campaign for Sarri. He also has one goal so far but his passes and movement have been key for the Blues’ success so far.

HOW THEY MAY FARE IN THE COMING MATCHES

Already with four wins in as many matches, there is little reason to doubt that Chelsea will continue to succeed after the international break.

Next up are new-boys Cardiff City and Chelsea should be able to handle them with no trouble especially when they are playing at Stamford Bridge.

Bottom-dwelling West Ham United are next for Sarri’s men and despite this being an away game, this derby should be another exhibition of how Chelsea’s football should be played. Anything less than three points should be a disappointment despite the fact that West Ham have won two of their last four meetings across all competitions.

The biggest clash in their next four games is against league-leading Liverpool. Many are already anticipating this clash as both teams are known for their attacking style of play. When these two teams clash, it is always a tight contest as shown by their last four meetings. Both have one win over the other while the other two are 1-1 draws. Neither team has scored more than two goals over the other since 2016.

Finally, a trip to St. Mary’s Stadium completes their next four-game schedule as they face Southampton. Their head-to-head standing has been one-sided, with Chelsea winning their last six meetings. An upset should be avoided early in the league.

SEASON SO FAR: 4.5/5