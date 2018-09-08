2018-19 Premier League Big Six so far: Liverpool

It’s the first international break in the English Premier League and fans have been given a glimpse of the possible action to come after each team has played four matches so far.

Despite only in the early stages of the campaign there have already been a number of surprises across the table, with some strong teams struggling while others making surprises surges near the top of the table. The Premier League has consistently been an action-packed league compared to most in Europe and this season is shaping up to be another intense battle from start through finish.

However, most eyes are definitely on the race among six teams in the Premier League. Commonly referred to as the “Big Six” the teams are Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

More often than not, these are the six outfits battling for both Premier League crown and UEFA Champions League places.

With a week free of Premier League action, here’s a few notes on how these teams are doing so far beginning with league-leading Liverpool FC.

CURRENT FORM

The Reds have been close to flawless so far in the season, starting very strong with very few holes in their overall game.

Jurgen Klopp has certainly established a hard-nosed approach to the game and the players are finally showing just how deadly heavy-metal football actually is. Klopp’s tactics are now in sync with the squad he has and the Merseyside outfit have not been troubled for the most part of the season.

They currently have four wins out of as many matches, with enough goal difference to keep them at first place at the moment. They have won two games at Anfield and have yet to concede a goal at home.

In fact, the Reds have been solid so far in the Premier League, only allowing one goal so far in their latest game against Leicester City in a goal against that could have been avoidable for the most part.

Current players have understood their roles and have played to near-perfection, especially the veterans who have established their leadership in the club. Their attacking line-up of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have picked up where they left off last year and are still looking as menacing as ever.

The emergence of players like Joe Gomez and continued improvement of the likes of Andrew Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum have also helped the Reds be where they are now and they are steadily showing everyone why many consider them as the best contenders to Manchester City’s throne.

HOW TRANSFERS HAVE FARED

Among the six teams in this series, Liverpool have had the strongest transfer window in the summer.

They brought in players they needed and they have definitely made an impact in how the Reds have played so far in the season. Among the four transfers, Alisson and Naby Keita have played the most football and have performed extraordinarily well.

Brought in from AS Roma to provide stability between the sticks, Brazilian Alisson has definitely done that and now Liverpool have a world-class goalkeeper that can challenge the best ones around Europe. Outside of his blunder against Leicester City, Alisson has been commanding and reliable on goal, showing some flashes of flair that have excited fans.

Meanwhile, Keita has also been regularly featured in Premier League games. His energy and pace has been commended by critics as he has adjusted well to England’s style of play. He has linked up well with Liverpool’s deadly trio and his arrival has certainly masked the absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain due to injury.

Xherdan Shaqiri has seen some action but has yet to make any big splashes in the Premier League so far. Fabinho has yet to feature in a game but expect Klopp to slowly integrate the two newcomers as the campaign progresses.

HOW THEY MAY FARE IN THE COMING MATCHES

After near-flawless displays in the first games so far, things will get really tough for the Reds in the next four games in the Premier League.

Next up is a trip to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur in what is the Reds’ first taste of action against one of the big six teams. It should be a tough clash away from home but with Spurs coming off a surprise loss, Klopp’s men might try and take advantage. They drew the last time they met and Liverpool have won two of their last four meetings.

A home game against Southampton follows and the Reds were pretty comfortable against them in two games last season. All signs point to them getting a victory here and anything less is going to enrage Klopp.

From then, things get tougher as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea for the first time this season and with the two teams currently battling atop the table, points here are certainly very crucial. Battles between the two are usually tight, with Chelsea winning their last meeting. However, the last time the Reds beat Chelsea was also at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, a clash against Manchester City at Anfield will be the third big six team in four weeks. Many are definitely looking forward to this clash as Liverpool seemingly have had City’s number as Klopp’s men have won their last four meetings across all competitions. This should be an intriguing affair through 90 minutes.

SEASON SO FAR: 5/5