Moura: This is only the beginning

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura says he is only just getting started after being named the Premier League’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month.

CLICK HERE for more Premier League

The 26-year-old has begun his first full season at Spurs in fine fashion with three goals in the first four games.

After breaking the deadlock in a 3-1 win over Fulham, the Brazilian scored twice as the London side swept aside Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Telling the club’s official website, the former Sao Paulo and Paris Saint-Germain wideman said: “I’m so happy because I know it’s not easy to win this trophy and August was a great month for me and also for the team.

“I share this with my teammates and with my family and I’ll keep working because this is only the beginning.

“We have a lot more in front of us and so I need to keep working and doing my best.”

Reflecting on his highly productive few weeks for Spurs, Moura added: “What a month! I’m so happy, so happy!

“My first goal at Wembley in the Premier League was very nice, with my left foot. It’s not normal! It was a big moment and of course, against Manchester United, it was even more special because it’s not easy to play at Old Trafford against United and I scored two goals and we won 3-0.

“The feeling is impossible to explain because I waited a long time for this moment. I need to enjoy it but also to keep working because I believe I have much more to give and I’m sure we will have a successful season because we can, and I believe in my team-mates, I believe in this club. I want to deliver much more.”

Moura was eased into his Spurs career by manager Mauricio Pochettino after joining the club in the January transfer window from PSG, playing mostly as a late substitute, and scoring once in an FA Cup clash against Rochdale, before impressing in pre-season.