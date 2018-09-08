Sarri found out about Napoli sacking on TV

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he found out about Carlo Ancelotti taking over from him as Napoli boss on television.

Sarri led the Partenopei to a runners-up finish in the Serie A last season, as Juventus claimed a seventh consecutive Scudetto, but was relieved of his position, which allowed him to go to Chelsea.

Despite the circumstances of his exit, Sarri has stated that he wishes only the best for Napoli and Ancelotti and hopes the former Chelsea boss can topple Juve this season.

“I found out about Ancelotti’s appointment at Napoli from the TV while I was at dinner with one of Giuntoli’s [Napoli’s sporting director] staff members,” Sarri told Il Mattino.

“We were discussing my future, if I stayed or not.

“I don’t know why I am not at Napoli anymore, ask the club.

“Now I am at Chelsea and I’m happy about it.

“The release clause in my contract with Napoli expired on May 31, but De Laurentiis appointed Ancelotti on the 21st. I hope Ancelotti can succeed where I failed, the city and the supporters deserve to win the Scudetto.”