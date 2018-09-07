Stanislas signs on with Cherries

Junior Stanislas has handed Bournemouth a boost by extending his contract with the club until 2021.

The 28-year-old former West Ham winger signed for the Cherries from Burnley in 2014.

He has gone on to make 87 appearances, scoring 19 goals to become an important part of head coach Eddie Howe’s side.

Speaking to the club’s official website after penning his new deal, a delighted Stanislas said: “It’s a nice feeling to get rewarded for some good work over the last couple of years.

“As soon as it was there I wanted to get it signed and then get my head down and start focusing on improving over the next few years as well.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he was keen to get something done and signed. That shows the faith the manager has put in me – that is something that I really appreciate.

“I just try to do my best every time I get out on the pitch and help the team, whether that be assisting goals, scoring them or contributing to the team’s success. I plan to do that again this season, and maybe take it to another level.”

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added: “I’m delighted that Junior has extended his stay with us.

“He has been an important part of the club for a number of years both on and off the pitch, a key performer in the Premier League and someone who is a real threat for us in the final third.

“Junior is an experienced player but we believe his best years are still ahead of him and that is why we were so keen to ensure he remained at AFC Bournemouth.”