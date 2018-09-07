Pogba hints at potential United exit

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has cast doubt over his future at the Red Devils by stating that he is ‘currently’ at the club but ‘who knows’ what will happen.

The France international has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded his arrival at Old Trafford in 2016 and his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho appears to have deteriorated in the last few months.

United are down in 10th position in the Premier League standings after losing against Brighton and Tottenham in their opening four games of the campaign and are battling to rediscover their form while Mourinho’s job has come under scrutiny.

Pogba has added further uncertainty to the situation by talking to the media while on international duty with France.

He told Sky Germany: “My future is currently in Manchester.

“I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.”

Asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba added: “We have a pure coach-player relationship, that’s right.

“One thing I can assure you, I will always give 100%, no matter which coach I always give everything for United – I can not say more.”