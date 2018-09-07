Agent: Jorginho agreed to join City first

Jorginho’s agent admits the Chelsea midfielder had agreed terms with Manchester City before their Premier League rivals hijacked the move in July.

The Italy international was a priority target for City boss Pep Guardiola during the recent transfer window and looked set to join the English champions from Napoli.

However, the Blues suddenly emerged as suitors amid reports that former Azzurri head coach Maurizio Sarri was about to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho subsequently snubbed the Citizens and reunited with Sarri in west London, although Joao Santos revealed his client did have an agreement in place at the Etihad Stadium.

“It was all done with Jorginho. There was an agreement, but there was no agreement between the clubs,” Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“All parties have to agree, and one did not. Then Chelsea asked what the situation was after Sarri arrived and Jorginho went to London.”

The 26-year-old made his competitive debut for the FA Cup champions in the Community Shield and has started all four league games this season.