Henderson: The best of Gomez yet to come

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is happy with the progress made by Joe Gomez, but feels his young teammate is yet to reach his full potential.

The 21-year-old defender was impressive for the Reds in the 2017/18 season, but suffered an ankle injury that ruled him out of the Uefa Champions League final against Real Madrid and also missed out on the World Cup in Russia.

The defender has made a strong comeback in the new season and featured in all four opening matches for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Gomez has also forced his way back into Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of games with Spain and Switzerland.

“He’s already very good but he can be even better,” the Liverpool skipper told his club website.

“He’s still very young. He’s still improving, still learning and there’s no better place to do that than at Liverpool with the players that he’s got around him and the manager.

“I’m excited for him because I know how good he can be and he’s got the right mentality as well. He’s very mature for his age. His feet are firmly on the ground and he can be as good as he wants to be.”