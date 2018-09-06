Snodgrass: Pellegrini is ‘one of the best’

West Ham United midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed under-fire manager Manuel Pellegrini following a worrying start to their Premier League campaign.

Many expected the Irons to impress in the league, after spending big in the off-season, but Pellegrini’s charges are yet to pick up a point, having lost four on the trot.

The east London outfit lost against Liverpool, Bournemouth, Arsenal, and Wolves in their opening four games and now sit rock-bottom of the standings.

However, Snodgrass has backed Pellegrini, claiming that he is one of the best managers around.

“I’m working with one of the best managers,” Snodgrass told The Herald.

“He’s won the Premier League (with Manchester City) and managed in La Liga and I can only learn from people like that. He’s been great with me, he’s always talking to me. That was the case from the off.”