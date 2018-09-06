Silva wants to ‘build something’ at Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva says it’s too early to be talking about legacies but admits he is looking forward to a long stay at the Toffees.

The Portuguese tactician took over at the Merseyside outfit in May and spent big on Richarlison, and Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne to bolster his squad.

The Toffees have shown promising signs in their Premier League encounters thus far, but have won only one of their four fixtures, against Southampton, while drawing with Wolves, Bournemouth, and Huddersfield.

Silva has stated that he is definitely looking to build something long-term at Goodison Park, after the tumultuous few seasons the club has experienced.

“It’s not the moment to speak now (about legacies),” he told the press.

“When you’re at a club like Everton you want to be a part of that story. For me it’s really important – it’s a long-term project.

“I want to build something but at the end of the day, the most important thing will be the result. Football is always like that but what you want to do in the future is to be part of this big story.”

“We should have taken more points than we have at this moment,” he added.

“We started well, in our first two or three games despite problems, we played two halves with 10 players, but we performed well.

“We’re building something important in the dressing room, the attitude and our behaviour as well.”